Tobago Soca Monarch has strong potential for growth

One Sunday in 1993, I spent almost the entire day at the Spectrum (for my young readers who don’t know, it was located in the MovieTowne area), taking in the auditions for the inaugural Soca Monarch competition. We all know how far it has come from that humble and, I dare say, somewhat chaotic beginning. That Sunday was chaos, fun, comedy, madness, wildness and solid entertainment interspersed with some genuine quality.
On the night of October 19, I took the opportunity to watch a livestream of the audition for Tobago’s inaugural Soca Monarch competition. Despite the belated notice which gave the artistes very little time to prepare, it was much better organised than the 1993 event (as it should be, given that we had 30 years to learn), and of a relatively decent standard.
I am also very happy with the three judges selected—veteran iconic Tobago soca artistes/entertainers Shurwayne Winchester and Oscar B (Oscar Benjamin), and notable pannist/Panorama judge Kenrick Noel.
I also liked the judging format where they used the instant and public feedback model created by American Idol and adopted locally by Synergy TV for its Soca Star competition.
I had actually been looking forward to being present at the final on Wednesday at Shaw Park, hoping this event would follow a similar trajectory to that of the International Soca Monarch and become one of the premier events at the Tobago Carnival. Based on what I saw on the 19th, I think it definitely had the potential to do so.
I understand the event was organised by Radio Tambrin and its managing director, George Leacock, under the auspices of the Tobago House of Assembly, with significant input from Synergy TV’s Peter C Lewis acting in an advisory capacity (which belies the narrative that Trinidadians are excluded from the festival).
All should take a bow for producing such a satisfactory event, especially given the short notice. However, I wish to reserve most of my kudos for the 37 artistes who auditioned and made the event a success.
Claude A Job