The current brouhaha about Tobago’s “autonomy” is causing lots of wastage of parliamentary time, lawyers’ and legal draftsmen’s fees, and all sorts of bad behaviour by our politicians who, surely, have better things to than to do than this.

The elephant in the room though is: why is this even being debated?

Despite Tobago’s history of once being a separate state as a crown colony of Britain (and several intervals of Dutch and French), the point is that it failed as a country and needs the support of another larger economy. That led to the merger of Trinidad and Tobago as one nation in 1897 or thereabouts, and enabled Tobago to obtain independence, with Trinidad, in 1962.

Tobago is simply too small to be independently viable, has numerous examples of bad spending decisions by the THA, already receives a disproportionate share of T&T’s budget, so happily lives predominantly off the taxpayer.

Instead of time-wasting on “autonomy” leading to “self-government” (leading inevitably to independence), why is the debate not centred on squashing, once and for all, attempts to change things? Debate about any treatment of Tobago above a ward of T&T like all areas in T&T, without a referendum of all citizens of T&T, should be treated as sedition.

Tobago used to be an agricultural breadbasket for the joint nation, but now imports from Trinidad many things that were first imported into Trinidad. There is no oil/gas wealth that will be altered in Tobago’s favour, most “projects” (many quite unnecessary) are funded by central government.

I am amazed to hear intelligent people like Dr Rowley and Faris Al-Rawi getting all steamed up in this nonsensical debate, and the UNC Opposition playing the disrupter role, hoping to get some political mileage.

Stop the debate now, explain carefully to any Tobagonians who seriously think there are benefits that this move is only retrograde and destructive, and will provide them with nothing more than additional costs so that some can strut and parade in the trappings of a higher office, and generally mamaguy the population. Let us unite the country in one constitutionally indivisible, stronger nation.

Reg Potter

Glencoe

