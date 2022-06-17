There is so much negativity existing in our society that I would love to use my journalistic skills to deliver a total new picture of our blessed land.

The aesthetic value of our sister isle of Tobago is unmatched to any island that exists in this global space. The natural beauty of the island is unbelievable. I worked and resided in Charlotteville one year of my pre-retirement from the public service.

Tobago is a better laid out island than Trinidad, one can conquer the entire island in a day, just eight working hours; you can never lose your way in Tobago because there are so many inter-connecting roads that you will eventually end up in a place that you know.

The Windward side of the island is panoramic and dramatic; just stay on your side of the course at all times and pay attention because if you miss, thus shall be your destiny.

The Leeward side of the island is breathtaking indeed and out of this world. You can encounter the traditional dirt oven in Castara where bread is baked and sold.

There is Parlatuvier, a fishing village which is stunning with a dramatic view from the top of the hill. Plymouth has the appearance of a town unlike Roxborough. There is also a hidden hotel called “Arnos Vale” which is never advertised.

The office of the Chief Secretary is also on that side of the island, plus the area in Moriah where the Swiss family Robinson was filmed.

Tobago is heaven on earth without even trying. Make sure and drive through the Rain Forest, the peace and tranquillity that encounters your imagination would send goose pimples up your spine; you would think that you are in paradise waiting to meet your saviour.

I have just painted a beautiful picture of our sister isle, do enjoy the natural beauty that Tobago has to offer.

Take it away Farley Augustine!

Earl Martin

Trincity

