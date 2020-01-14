Tobago used to be the place where you went to get away from the hustle and bustle of Trinidad and even the crime that is creating so much havoc in the bigger island.

It was a place to relax and enjoy peace of mind on the sandy shores.

However, a recent spate of robberies is increasingly putting Tobago under threat. What is the current administration doing about the crime threat in Tobago?

A few mini-marts and even a supermarket were robbed recently and now we are hearing reports that bandits staged a pre-dawn robbery at the Coco Reef Resort and Spa in Crown Point.

According to multiple media reports, two masked men both armed with cutlasses entered the hotel at 2.35 a.m. on Monday and announced a hold-up.

They robbed the night duty custodian of over $15,000 vanishing into the darkness.

Trinidad and Tobago is collapsing before our very eyes and the only feasible option for many might be to migrate to more developed nations such as the United Kingdom and Canada as the criminal elements are taking complete control in these islands.

Simon Wright

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Region must stand united

Region must stand united

The position led by Caricom chairperson Mia Mottley and publicly endorsed by the governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua and Barbuda on this week’s meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is well-grounded and informed by respect for the integrity of Caricom.

An opportunity for our region

An opportunity for our region

The concern in some quarters about the two-day working visit to Jamaica of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is somewhat misplaced.

E-govt and a citizen-centred Caribbean

E-govt and a citizen-centred Caribbean

Politicians love to promise a better and brighter future. They tend to say little about the day-to-day experience their citizens have of the services they provide.

Illusions about national unity

Illusions about national unity

A caller to a radio talk show programme recently remonstrated against what she felt was “too much negativity” being expressed by those to whom she was listening. She was appealing for what in her view was a greater sense of national unity among our peoples.

Blind to the truth about crime

“Can’t see the forest for the trees,” wrote John Heywood, the 16th-century English author.

It seems that the media, so-called experts from institutions of higher learning, psychologists, criminologists, non-governmental organisations and the general public are all looking at crime from its manifestations rather than its source, which is critical for dealing with it.

Blind to the truth about crime

“Can’t see the forest for the trees,” wrote John Heywood, the 16th-century English author.

It seems that the media, so-called experts from institutions of higher learning, psychologists, criminologists, non-governmental organisations and the general public are all looking at crime from its manifestations rather than its source, which is critical for dealing with it.