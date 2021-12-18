There appears to be a point of view, apparently held mostly by Trinidadians, that Tobago cannot stand on its own without funding from Trinidad. Because that has been the modus operandi for so long, we take that as a given.

That is a gross underestimation of the commitment of Tobagonians to steer their own ship.

The PNM and the UNC politicians kept Tobago in thrall over the years by controlling the island’s finances, and, as everything else, if money comes with little effort on one’s part, it is easy to become complacent.

That, however, is an underestimation of the will of Tobagonians to chart their own course, and has been borne out by the strong and clear message sent in the recent election.

The majority do not want bribes or charity; rather, they wish to make their own future based on belief in themselves and on the strength of their own efforts.

The approach enunciated by Mr Farley Augustine, and echoed by virtually every member of his Secretariat, makes a strong declaration that Tobago will make its own way, despite the scepticism of a large proportion of the population.

He has a monumental task ahead of him, starting with tracing the overwhelming sum of money spent by the previous Tobago House of Assembly in the election campaign, not to mention the expenditures which went before.

Very little of that money reached the general mass of the population.

Nor should we expect it to be accounted for, far less recovered, no thanks to the persons who were in charge when it was disbursed.

The THA under the PNM did not have a proud history of accountability, so no one is holding their breath.

We can only wish the THA well in this enterprise, and hope that Tobagonians will step up and prove they are willing to work to achieve the true prosperity they have for so long been denied.

Karan Mahabirsingh

