Will the 3,300 loaves of bread baked for distribution to the poor in Trinidad by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) be paid for out of the $3.97 billion demanded from the Minister of Finance on main Budget Day?
Is this a straight case of aiming high and allowing for gravity?
How much money is that for 60,000 people, per head, in Tobago out of an estimated $57 billion budget?
How they boldface so? There are 1.4 million people in Trinidad also expecting servings of financial champagne and caviar.
The Minister of Finance will never suffer Tobagonians. Never ever. But he is not known to be stupid either. $3.97 billion? Give us a break, please.
Does Chief Secretary Farley Augustine still believe in Santa Claus?
It is my unsubstantiated, unsolicited, unpaid view that any and every expense entered into by the PDP will be repaid out of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) budget allocation. And I mean ANY.
So, I am a conspiracy theorist, so what? Plain talking will never be bad manners in T&T.
Watch this space.