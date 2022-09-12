Watson Duke was always marked as the Achilles heel of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP). With his phalanx of litigation, both criminal and civil, flavoured by his disgraceful conduct as a trade union leader when he lost against his own members and had to reinstate them, it was a forgone conclusion that he was never composed of personal material fit for leadership at a higher level, Tobago included.
We the citizens have seen Ramesh mash up Panday and let the PNM run away with the cheese. We have seen a mob of supporters chase Manning out of Balisier House, with barely his life for the love of Rowley and we have seen Panday try to slow poison the UNC because he has the same mindset as Duke. So the puerile political personality is nothing new...alas, the true losers are the people.
Instead, the task of providing sane, cogent and procedural leadership was left to his colleague, Farley “Moses” Augustine who has consistently delivered. And so for the first time in years, Tobago is being properly run by someone who can manage the needs of Tobago, assert their place in the national space as well as provide that compassionate political presence so desperately needed.
And so, I am surprised that it took Duke so long before he made ruction and not keep a still tongue. The matter he selected, i.e. a stranded troupe of cultural performers is a non-issue, unless you are of the PNM’s ilk, who are the only people scenting re-election. Augustine has demonstrated that he will not tolerate bad habits. Duke knows very well that he had no right in New York and it was not his business to unilaterally coerce guarantee funding. It’s one thing to hunger for office while in party, but once you swear by the Constitution and are seated according to law, you are bound by that law, i.e. you drop party by the door. This is what the PNM cannot manage and so they are hated so much in every corner of Trinidad and Tobago.
There is a bigger picture which must be considered: it’s either Augustine (minus Duke)...or listen to the drivel from Duke and become another PNM or mash up the PDP and let the PNM win an early election.
Tobago.. think before you act.
Linda Capildeo
St James