There is nothing progressive, democratic or patriotic about what is happening in Tobago.
The leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Solomon Duke is nowhere as close to being as wise as King Solomon. Mr Duke’s reluctance to accept vaccinating as the safest response for containing Covid-19 is, as the English would say, just plain daft.
But I am being unfair to Mr Duke. He is not alone. This makes his stance compounded way beyond a slight fracture. In a small community of 60,000 with conflicting views, the only consensus is that Tobagonians want to make their own decisions and rule themselves without any political interference from Trinidad. All they want is financing. No advice. Why should Trinidad safeguard against certain death in order to finance a severely injured two hundred year old political dream?
Read my lips Tobago: Has Covid-19 emasculated the old historical dream of full autonomy?
Perhaps Tobagonians will only realise the danger of vaccine hesitancy should First World countries list Tobago as a dangerous place to visit. How long will Tobago remain green, serene and economically viable if it is no longer considered clean?
The international news media informs that the unvaccinated are the most vulnerable to Covid-19. The First World hospitals are buckling under the strain of the thousands of unvaccinated sufferers. Children, especially, are proving to be even more susceptible to the Delta variant. It beggars belief that some Tobagonian children will not be vaccinated against Covid-19.
But as the old folks say, those who cannot hear will feel. Stick break in their progressively less democratic and unpatriotic ears.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin