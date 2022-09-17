Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has seemingly written his name into the history of this country’s politics by, from all appearances, having outmanoeuvred and usurped his former Progressive Democratic Patriots leader, Watson Duke’s position as the leading political figure in Tobago.
The cut and thrust of the game of cloak and dagger with which Augustine may have defeated Duke is that he knows Tobago far better than his former PDP leader. He knows Tobagonians are, by and large, for the most part of its electorate, a conservative bunch who can no longer tolerate Duke’s rude-boy demeanour along with his politically suicidal desire to really seek self-governance from our beloved unitary state of Trinidad and Tobago.
From my rudimentary knowledge of my Tobagonian friends, I am certain only a fringe element of the population of this Caribbean paradise truly desires to secede from our twin-island republic because we have a good thing going between us, despite the railings of a few politicians and their “isms and schisms” political diatribe.
The vast majority of Tobagonians are simply too savvy and shrewd to be duped by this, allowing Augustine to take his former boss, Duke, for a ride then leave him in the famous political graveyard.
We must never forget the People’s National Movement lost the THA in a massive electoral landslide when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took a strange approach to his kith and kin on the sister isle when his offer of continued PNM leadership seemed to amount to saying to them that proud Tobagonians cannot live without him and his political party along with a concerted high-handed approach by his team. They really should have known better and the rest, as they say, is now history.
It is my belief that Augustine has defeated Duke by letting him fall on the twin long knives of his own very radical nature among a conservative people, and his desire to financially, societally and governmentally divorce from Trinidad in a manner most Tobagonians find unpalatable.
Now all Augustine has to do is play out his seemingly winning hand versus Duke and he has won Tobago for himself.