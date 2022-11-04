Todd Street: why the fear?

The US-based rap group Public Enemy is famously remembered for an album titled Fear of a Black Planet. The album title is intended as a single-line explanation for the lot experienced by African Americans.
Those with economic and political power (ie, the “whites”) are threatened by the prospect of the “non-whites” becoming politically and economically ascendant, so they turn their fears outward towards those groups.
They literally use fear as an instrument to subjugate and marginalise, in an effort to keep the reins of power to themselves.
I am reminded today of that album title, thanks to the saga that is currently unfolding with respect to the alleged plans by the Housing Development Corporation to construct 100 apartment dwellings at Todd Street in San Fernando.
As the public is well aware, there are at present more than 150,000 applicants awaiting the opportunity to purchase a Government-subsidised home. Many of these applicants currently reside and/or work in the nation’s second city. They represent a source of direct demand for low-cost housing there.
Contrary to the suggestions being offered by the voices that oppose the project, houses cannot be built arbitrarily wherever land is available. Instead, homes (as opposed to houses) should be developed in close proximity to certain specific amenities such as public utilities, transportation services, schools, hospitals, police, fire service, etc.
Without the benefit of a site visit, one can almost be forgiven for giving in to the loudest voices in this debate. But should one take the time to come to Todd Street, one would arrive at the quick realisation that there are literally acres of neglected land there that could and should be put to more productive use. And for one hundred families, it represents the opportunity to live closer to work or school, and to enjoy a much improved standard of living.
On the subject of amenities, Todd Street is literally within walking distance of four secondary schools, the Southern Academy of Performing Arts, the soon-to-be-revamped Skinner Park, and Gulf City Mall.
It sits within a reliable and established grid that supplies water, electricity and connectivity to thousands—in a city that, ironically, has been experiencing a steady decline in its population over the last three decades.
As far as locations go, San Fernando is prime for renewal, and Todd Street is ideal for a young/first-time homeowner.
Elsewhere in the world, urban rejuvenation is heavily linked to the creation of new residential centres. New homes bring new residents who, in turn, bring incremental economic activity and municipal revenue, cultural diversity and, in time, social expansion and growth.
Here in Trinidad and Tobago, however, it would appear that any attempt by the Government to expand the housing stock is viewed suspiciously as either an election tactic or the “ghettofication” of that targeted area.
And it is with this history of mistrust in mind that one cannot help but look on at the outrage over this project—a project, mind you, that has not even been officially announced by the HDC—and wonder if the “fear” being expressed has less to do with morning gridlock and an abstract need for green spaces in the city, and more to do with something far more sinister.
It is literally a fear of no more than five hundred additional residents (of all ages, races and religions) being introduced to the area. What exactly is there to fear?
G Elias
Cascade