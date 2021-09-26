Together we can influence change

Trinidad and Tobago celebrated Republic Day with some disturbing news.
This October our diverse cosmopolitan and beautiful nation will now be segregated in “safe zones” being established by our State.
We have been under a pandemic induced state of emergency for several months, this doesn’t only mean stay home, curfew hours, wear mask and wash hands... It means that some of our constitutional rights as citizens have been suspended.
What is a “safe zone”?
I am trying to figure that out. Safe from what, safe for whom?
What is the intention and the objective behind this move?
Will spending be segregated in these safe zones also?
Is there any hope? Yes I believe so...
When there was a $1 price increase for the favourite chocolate coated cookie, people came together on this matter, the voices came together all over social media.
Similarly I can only hope that when it comes to other issues that we face as a nation we can come together, towards having our voices heard.
We should recognise that no one waited for a ‘leader’ to say “hey let’s sort this out...”
We are all leaders, accountable for our own lives, we each have a responsibility to ourselves, to our family, to our society and the next generation.
I truly hope that our nation recognises the strength we have together to influence change than to be divided and segregated.
Salem Nagir
Ste Madeleine