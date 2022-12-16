Too many failures: it’s time for PNM to go

AT the beginning of this month we had two colossal failures giving themselves B+ rating for doing their jobs. Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob for his appalling performance, and he has defended his crime-fighting strategies, saying they were constantly evolving in order to tackle the changing landscape of crime and criminality in T&T. What a load of hogwash.

But the Acting Police Commissioner is not alone. The Comptroller of Customs is also giving herself a B plus grade, after admitting that most of the Customs and Excise Divisions scanners are not working. This is unacceptable and clearly begs the question when utter failures can give themselves an above average mark in T&T, we must wonder if we are a real place.

We have to ask the question exactly what are our schools teaching our children? That failure is really a passing mark with an above average grade? The lack of operating scanners and non functioning scanners seems deliberate and designed to facilitate all of the illegal trade that operates throughout this country. We are not only speaking of guns and ammunition, we are speaking of high powered weapons and large quantities of drugs.

It’s very similar to the state of repair of the equipment at most of our State enterprises and at public hospitals that are always out of commission. Poor people always seem to have to find the money somewhere, rake and scrape, to get treatment at private hospitals and healthcare facilities instead of accessing the help and treatment required at public hospitals. The proper preventative maintenance programmes, and staffing, also play a large part in all these specialised equipment being in the state of disrepair. Don’t get me wrong, I believe the hospital staff and many medical practitioners do their best within the parameters they have to work, but in this country everything is always in a state of disrepair, dilapidated and not functioning.

Our country just seems to be a corrupt place where the play of the day is kickbacks and closed back door deals. We have heard of Customs officers being sent home because they were not falling in line with the way business is run at the ports; containers offloaded without Customs officers present and the list goes on and on. We accepts mediocrity and failure in the public sector and that’s why we are having so many problems.

The whole country was left in amazement and shock that the Comptroller of Customs basically stated it’s a free for all at the port. Ship what you want as the chances of being caught with anything illegal are minuscule at best.

This Government is incapable of running anything effectively and their inability to manage our State run entities is costing us our security and safety and our lives every single day. They are unable to protect us and to protect our basic rights within our nation. If this Government cared they would find a way to improve our citizens’ lives. Time for them to Go!

Neil Gosine

St Vincent Street

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Growing a beautiful game

Growing a beautiful game

Barbecues, cake stalls, car washes; common fund-raising strategies of communities and individuals trying to attain some goal. They don’t raise much, but it is an example of the way people can come together to do things for themselves.

Whither fuel liberalisation?

Whither fuel liberalisation?

WHILE understandable, the two increases in the prices of fuels this year have caused tremendous financial pain for the citizens, as those higher prices at the pump came alongside consistently higher prices in markets and supermarkets.

Like higher prices for food, the increase in the price of fuel has had a direct and negative impact on the standard of living of almost every citizen of this Republic, given the importance of transportation to all aspects of life.

Clean up your house, Governor

At last, the august State enterprise, the plaything of the Minister of Finance, the towering Central Bank of T&T, is finally summoning the statistical fortitude to provide empirical data that the increase in gas prices is behind the spiralling inflation rate.

It’s nice to see the Central Bank recovering from the stunning, but not unexpected loss from their completely misguided case against Jwala Rambarran, exposure of how much the said Governor worked for, which has gone up by more than four per cent since they unfairly terminated Jwala at the behest of the Minister of Finance as well as the failed case against Maritime.

Please put our children first

IT was a joy to read the challenge that Sagicor took up after adopting six primary schools in the country. I believe there were 80 entrants in all. This tells of the need that is out there in our communities, etc. As you read and listen to the news, it is clear that many of our schools do have issues. How often do we see parents and children on the road protesting the poor conditions at their child’s learning institution? I do not have to go into details; the stats are there for all to see and hear.

Is a UNC/PDP alliance in the works?

IN 2010, the political parties that made up the People’s Partnership were worth their weight in gold. I will not itemise them. We know who they were and who disengaged themselves in disappointment. Simply put, the United National Congress was the strongest in the Partnership and took charge. Not everyone liked the feeling of being used and the Partnership crumbled.

Too many failures: it’s time for PNM to go

AT the beginning of this month we had two colossal failures giving themselves B+ rating for doing their jobs. Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob for his appalling performance, and he has defended his crime-fighting strategies, saying they were constantly evolving in order to tackle the changing landscape of crime and criminality in T&T. What a load of hogwash.