Too many failures: it’s time for PNM to go

AT the beginning of this month we had two colossal failures giving themselves B+ rating for doing their jobs. Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob for his appalling performance, and he has defended his crime-fighting strategies, saying they were constantly evolving in order to tackle the changing landscape of crime and criminality in T&T. What a load of hogwash.
But the Acting Police Commissioner is not alone. The Comptroller of Customs is also giving herself a B plus grade, after admitting that most of the Customs and Excise Divisions scanners are not working. This is unacceptable and clearly begs the question when utter failures can give themselves an above average mark in T&T, we must wonder if we are a real place.
We have to ask the question exactly what are our schools teaching our children? That failure is really a passing mark with an above average grade? The lack of operating scanners and non functioning scanners seems deliberate and designed to facilitate all of the illegal trade that operates throughout this country. We are not only speaking of guns and ammunition, we are speaking of high powered weapons and large quantities of drugs.
It’s very similar to the state of repair of the equipment at most of our State enterprises and at public hospitals that are always out of commission. Poor people always seem to have to find the money somewhere, rake and scrape, to get treatment at private hospitals and healthcare facilities instead of accessing the help and treatment required at public hospitals. The proper preventative maintenance programmes, and staffing, also play a large part in all these specialised equipment being in the state of disrepair. Don’t get me wrong, I believe the hospital staff and many medical practitioners do their best within the parameters they have to work, but in this country everything is always in a state of disrepair, dilapidated and not functioning.
Our country just seems to be a corrupt place where the play of the day is kickbacks and closed back door deals. We have heard of Customs officers being sent home because they were not falling in line with the way business is run at the ports; containers offloaded without Customs officers present and the list goes on and on. We accepts mediocrity and failure in the public sector and that’s why we are having so many problems.
The whole country was left in amazement and shock that the Comptroller of Customs basically stated it’s a free for all at the port. Ship what you want as the chances of being caught with anything illegal are minuscule at best.
This Government is incapable of running anything effectively and their inability to manage our State run entities is costing us our security and safety and our lives every single day. They are unable to protect us and to protect our basic rights within our nation. If this Government cared they would find a way to improve our citizens’ lives. Time for them to Go!
Neil Gosine
St Vincent Street
Port of Spain