Too many mixed messages about virus

AS the world moves into the second year of the coronavirus with millions being afflicted with the deadly disease, many theories as to the cause and cure have been spreading.

In Trinidad and Tobago, we too are being fed a daily dose of prescriptions to end this plague. Experts are now arguing as to the efficacy of the different brands of vaccine, while others, without any scientific evidence, feel the closure of doubles sales contributed to the drop in infections.

Some of our local experts recommend the use of traditional bush medicine, while others seem to feel the use of scorpion pepper and Vicks vaporub together with Chinese shilling oil is a sure cure.

A number of unemployed persons from the fast food industry are of the view that being forced to take the vaccine is tantamount to a return of the days of slavery. Some trade union leaders, with dwindling membership, claim they have evidence from the World Health Organisation showing the vaccines are really a trial drug and, as such, are advocating that no one take the shot. Employers are imploring workers to take the vaccine.

Some, as the Leader of the Opposition, have opined that she is vindicated that her initial theory of sunlight will destroy the virus, even going so far as to quote Dr Fauci as agreeing with her.

Others have pointed out that Dr Fauci had, in fact, referred to sunlight in the context of being outdoors and getting fresh air to improve overall health. He in no way advocated standing in the hot sun!

Some commentators have even theorised that being permanently inebriated is a condition one should adopt in order to stave off the virus and even make vaccine taking totally unnecessary.

The population remains confused.

Rabindra Moonan

San Fernando

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago’s best option for now

Tobago’s best option for now

Between the electoral deadlock in Tobago and the gridlock in parliament, the Government’s decision to press ahead with the option of sending Tobago back to the polls with an additional three seats makes sense.

Too many mixed messages about virus

AS the world moves into the second year of the coronavirus with millions being afflicted with the deadly disease, many theories as to the cause and cure have been spreading.

Haiti: more trouble ahead?

Haiti: more trouble ahead?

The funeral of Haiti’s former president Jovenel Moïse is scheduled for today in Cap Haitien, his country’s second city and his own home base.

But in his troubled country, even that event looks precarious.

On Wednesday, locals in Cap Haitien threw stones at the motorised convoy of the national police chief Léon Charles. They were angry that Charles had not prevented Moïse’s killing on July 7, or done more to find the ­culprits.

Cuba’s remarkable and heroic revolution

Cuba’s remarkable and heroic revolution

The protests in Cuba, fuelled by unlawful, imperialist economic sanctions and carried out by a small minority in a nation of 11 million people in relation to certain shortages of commodities for life and living, bring into focus again the remarkable and heroic achievements of the Cuban people and their revolution despite monumental challenges.

Name National Library after Bro Resistance

AS Trinidad and Tobago rallies once again to deal with the irretrievable loss of another one of our cultural icons, Lutalo Masimba, aka Brother Resistance, it seems a most fitting tribute to this musical genius would be the renaming of the National Library in Port of Spain.

Too much dependence on Govt

Your editorial on June 20, “Can Government afford recovery spending?”, asserts “there can be little debate that the Government was justified in expanding expenditure” to address the challenges associated with the coronavirus. I disagree. There is room for a lot of debate.