Too many nurses still unvaccinated

AT the Covid-19 news conference last weekend, I was appalled to hear Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh bemoan the fact that literally half of T&T’s 6,000 trained nursing staff have not been vaccinated.
The minister said he was working with Idi Stuart, head of the T&T Nurses Association. Doing what? What is the point of practically begging on bended knees for the entire adult population to accept any of the available free vaccines, if the entire exercise is being undermined by nurses who are aware of the obscene personal risks being taken?
This People’s National Movement Government, aided handsomely by the entire established business community, is pulling out all stops to achieve herd immunity. When will some members of the nursing staff cease and desist from playing Russian roulette with their own lives? And for what? In the hope that some foreign government will accept them for employment at some future date?
I remember reading that Mr Stuart said some nurses prefer to wait to take the requisite vaccine necessary for entry into a particular country. And if any particular nurse never gets chosen to work abroad? What then? Contract Covid-19 Delta strain and take as many citizens with you when you are ready for cremation or burial?
Since the encouraging ramping-up of vaccinating exercises in all areas of T&T, it is to be noted that deaths from the virus are gradually receding into single digits. It would seem that although new cases are being recorded, there may be far fewer patients being admitted into intensive care units. What is the point have having extra beds when the Delta strain appears, when we cannot rely on hundreds of nurses to unselfishly follow their own conscience?
May I be so bold as to ask if the unvaccinated nursing staff are being regularly tested for Covid-19? Is the Government of T&T paying for the testing? It takes three years to train a nurse at Government expense. The least they can do is willingly take the vaccine in repayment for taxpayers’ money deployed for training and subsequent monthly salaries.
I have no objection to anyone wishing to travel and work abroad. Neither do I think it necessary to enforce mandatory vaccination. Intelligent, educated and caring individuals do not need to be forced to do what is right for family and for the economy in this horrendous pandemic. Country of birth must come first.
It beggars belief that the collective T&T trade union movement appears uncaring about the lives of their supporters. The very citizens, the working class for whom the trade unions claim to care so deeply, will surely be among those who will first contract the Delta variant.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin