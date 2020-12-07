WE should all bend our heads in shame and ask God to forgive us for our vanity, selfishness and our uncaring nature. This is what my treasured Trinbago society has become, a hell-hole where an 18-year-old could be raped and killed by a convicted rapist and on the evening news, a man speaking for a group of activists testifying proudly that, “I have three murders and 14 robberies”, of which he only served time for one robbery. It only shows that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict; it also proves that he is an “unfeeling low-life” to be making this statement when the nation should have been grieving for the murder of one of its children.
The cry of the activist Wayne Kublalsingh was for the reform of the Judicial system so as to quickly release persons on remand awaiting trial for various horrendous crimes, not for reform so that the perpetrators of the rape and murder of Ashanti Riley would be swiftly tried and prosecuted for their crimes against an innocent child whose ravaged and nude body was found in a stream only hours before.
Ashanti went missing on a Sunday; five days had gone before her body was found. How many of us were rallying support to comb the neighbourhood of San Juan to ask if anyone had additional footage of the suspicious vehicle or the missing girl? How many citizens blocked the roads of San Juan and burnt tyres, demanding the return of this child? How many of our God-fearing people held prayer meetings and rallies in the Croisee, praying for the safe return of this child?
Oh Yes! A few of us posted her photos on social media, asking if anyone had information on the whereabouts of this missing girl.
And Yes! Some of us posted on the same social media that the child was a “baddist” or a “bad girl” and a “zesser who liked gunmen”.
This child was named after the indomitable Ashanti warriors of Africa. But where were the local warriors voicing their concerns and demanding justice and the release of a clear victim of abduction?
Where were the voices of the various women’s association against child-abuse, domestic violence, gender inequality etc, etc? Where were the voices of the various religious bodies? Didn’t they hold life sacred?
Where was the Black Lives Matter movement? Where was the vigour and zealousness it had demonstrated in the unfortunate George Floyd incident? Wasn’t Ashanti a “black life”? Didn’t her life matter? Or is it that a “black life” only matters when the police or a non-black is involved in the taking of a black life? Or does it only matter when certain person’s own agenda is being fulfilled.
Where was the voice of the Emancipation Committee and its “black power movement” leader Khafra Kambon? Is the “black power movement” powerless when blacks perpetrate crimes against blacks? Or does this movement only live to scream “racial discrimination and prejudice” as if we were still in the days of indentureship and slavery.
Where were the efforts of the Tobagonians who were lamenting the tragic demise of a “silk-cotton tree”? Oh, they were planning a suitable way of disposing of its remains through various religious rites.
How hypocritical of us, that now after the crimes of rape and murder have been committed, we now run to the media and express our concerns and condolences.
Our beautiful Trinidad and Tobago! May God save us from ourselves!
I sincerely pray that God will grant strength and comfort through his Holy Spirit to the family of this beloved child. I also pray that her soul will rest in peace in the arms of her Heavenly Father.