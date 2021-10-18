Trinidad and Tobago is at the crossroads of its own making, and while the issues we face are not from the input or contribution of the majority, the road toward us arriving at this juncture was paved for the most part by majority inaction and silence on the one hand, and the empowerment that such silence gives the corrupt and evil on the other.
Somehow, the cart is dragging the horse, and many persons in positions of authority and public office serve selfish agendas instead of doing that which will ensure the well-being and development of our people.
In this little two-by-four country, sometimes I am tempted to believe a piece of two-by-four over the heads of some persons is necessary in order for us to live peacefully.
The alarming prevalence of what can only be described as pure “bacchanal and confusion” plaguing the nation and being highlighted in the news is a serious indication that the institutions created to protect the citizen have weakened and need restructuring on the one hand, and that many persons in positions of authority by way of election and selection, are incompetent on the other... Both within the Government and Opposition in the first instance, and the civil service, trade unions, and community organisations in the second.
Who are these persons in Government, the Opposition, TTUTA (Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association), the Judiciary, Police Service, the private sector, and within our communities that have contributed toward this chaotic situation in which we have found ourselves?
And where is the spiritual guidance that we once depended on from men who claimed to be the representatives of God?
T&T is at the crossroads of its own making...no one is innocent. The time has come for a new national vision!