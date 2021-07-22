Too much dependence on Govt

Your editorial on June 20, “Can Government afford recovery spending?”, asserts “there can be little debate that the Government was justified in expanding expenditure” to address the challenges associated with the coronavirus. I disagree. There is room for a lot of debate.
One of the biggest misconceptions among the electorate is that the Government must “do something” whenever there is a problem. The reality is most problems stem from Government doing too much. There would have been no need to borrow or spend a dime had the Government not put people on the breadline in the first place.
Political decisions ought to be judged by their actual outcomes, and not their intended desires. We’ve spent billions of dollars with the intention of avoiding a spike in the coronavirus.
The painful reality is that this did not happen. Whether or not the situation would have been worse had there not been lockdown measures is an open question, not a foregone conclusion. But the data suggests that the lockdowns were ineffective.
The cold fact is that there were fewer cases with fewer restrictions. We cannot argue the known with the unknown. No one can say with a great deal of certainty that we would have been worse off had it not been for lockdowns. The term “worse” is only relative. Nothing in life is perfect, and any situation we find ourselves in can be “worse”.
When politicians make decisions, we do not judge the outcome by whether or not things could have been worse. We judge them by whether or not the intention was met. In this case, it was not. Many are coming to the realisation that we have to “live with the virus” as if we weren’t always living with it.
I’m not sure why there is confusion about the Government’s ability to find money. The past year has clearly demonstrated the Government has numerous sources from which to draw funds. The Finance Minister even boasts of not relying on the IMF. Why are we suddenly questioning the Government’s ability to find money to spend?
Economic decisions are a series of trade-offs. The Government could have easily helped small businesses during the pandemic, but Government housing was deemed a greater priority.
The Finance Minister has warned that spending $35 billion can lead to job loss, yet this is how much the Government spends each year on public sector wages.
The question isn’t where can the Government find money. The question is: what should the Government do with the money once it is found?
What is bigger than our spending problem is our earning problem. Reducing expenditure does not help us if revenues are decreasing. At a time when we are contemplating removing subsidies—and indeed, they should be removed—the Government continues to subsidise State enterprises.
We certainly have no trouble finding money to keep unprofitable companies afloat. Consumers must pay market prices for gas, but downstream manufacturers, who can bring in much-needed foreign exchange, are locked into deals that force them to pay exorbitant prices. It’s no surprise why they’re leaving.
The Minister of Finance has boasted that annual expenditure has been cut from $60 billion to $50 billion. That is about as much I’d expect. Politicians talk a lot about “reducing expenditure”, but that’s all politicians really do—they talk a lot. The budget is an eight-slice pie and ten people are allowed a slice each.
It is impossible to reduce the outflow of money without reducing someone’s inflow. But everyone believes their handout is the most important to society. University students fume when cuts are made to education, and there can never be too many social programmes.
The minister would undoubtedly announce some “belt-tightening” measures, but some people are tightening their belts so that others can add a couple of inches onto their waists. It benefits us little if we are only cutting subsidies on water and electricity so that we can afford to subsidise another area.
Jean-Claude Escalante
Belmont