The free paper money burning has to stop somewhere. WASA is now way too salty a problem.
We know, in great detail, all of the how and why this company is struggling to supply water for all citizens.
And, as your doctor will tell you, even if you turn vegetarian, too much salt can kill you.
The desalination plant, a brainchild of the Opposition UNC, started off as a dream.
Our economy is at death’s door because of ridiculous expenditure and indebtedness as a result of Desalcott.
WASA is one sick entity that must be forcibly cured.
A doctorate in anything is unnecessary in order for the man-in-the-street to mention at least one glaring fact.
There are too many workers at WASA.
The trade unions of T&T unequivocally promise their membership jobs for life without retrenchment. It is only in T&T that trade unions expect blood out of stone.
WASA is not going to be privatised, but the unions affiliated to WASA have already started crying wolf.
With a brave new no-nonsense Minister of Public Utilities on board, the possibility of bringing WASA into the 21st century appears believable.
Rome was not built in a day, but Rome also lost many foot soldiers before becoming the centre of the world.
I do not want to cry foul on an Opposition struggling for relevance, but when coming to the really hard knocks, the People’s National Movement Government has guts.
More guts than a breadfruit.
Asking for the UNC to go part of the way in changing the lives of all citizens crying for a 24/7 supply of water will allegedly win no support.
Realistically, giving new relevant life to WASA as a successful State entity is an all-citizens-on-board business venture, if it is to be successful.
One can only hope the fear of alleged orchestrated union-inspired sabotage will not deny the people of T&T what they truly deserve.
It is a now an unpalatable fact that our trade unions live allegedly and exclusively in la la land.
They deny their membership the possibility of moving on to higher things, better training, more ambition to succeed, by instilling fear.
Modern technology is the secret of attaining success. WASA must be modernised now—today.
Is the PNM carded to win general election 2025? If water for all citizens is achieved, we will drink to that.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin