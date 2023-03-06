I wish to express thanks to all the taxi-drivers in Trinidad and Tobago for the service they provide. I think this is the only country where one can locate a taxi to take them anywhere in our country.
St Ann’s taxi service: from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., it is impossible to board a hired taxi on this stand to take people into the St Ann’s area. They all park on the Hart Street location and wait for passengers.
Many persons may approach up to three taxi-drivers, telling them, “Driver, I am going to ... in St Ann’s”—the response from each then being, “Sorry, round de Savannah.”
I personally witnessed this culture on the St Ann’s taxi stand some 20 years ago, and to date it is allowed at peak hours of the day, when it is necessary for the hired cars to work their normal route—that is, from the stand on Hart Street, up Abercromby Street, around the Queen’s Park Savannah, into the St Ann’s Road, and up into the St Ann’s area.
How is it possible that the Taxi Drivers Association is fully aware of this ongoing problem and it continues to be allowed? This is causing great suffering to the travelling population.
My humble suggestion is that as soon as possible, separate the taxi stands into a Queen’s Park Savannah taxi stand, in addition to the St Ann’s taxi stand, in order to save the working class all the stress handed out daily. It causes total frustration for those hustling to get to work on time.
I call on the Taxi Drivers Association and the Ministry of Public Utilities to address this ongoing issue.
In the meantime, the drivers of the “PH” cars are the saviours of everyone! Every time! Thanks to them all. Additionally, these are the drivers who are constantly harassed by the police to “get off this Queen’s Street area”.
The daily humdrum for travelling on potholed roads, traffic, and not getting a taxi is overwhelming to the working class.
Someone or some authority has to address these issues, as people have been bearing the distress of this situation for far too long.