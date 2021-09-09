I am in full agreement that there is a deafening silence from Trinbagonians with reference to property taxes and the coronavirus that has affected the whole world.
We have also seen that there are many demonstrations the world over by people who don’t want to take the Covid-19 vaccines, who say they are only experimental, and more people who take them are testing positive and suffering from more complications than those who didn’t take any because these vaccinations have no cure.
Just a reminder—the first budget presentation made under the Dr Keith Rowley administration was an austerity budget with, technically, the freezing of wages and no signing of three-year agreements by the Government with the recognised trade unions for daily and monthly paid employees who are still working on 2013 salaries.
What we are actually seeing are no adjustments or incentives being given across the board, with the high cost of living for both daily and monthly employees.
We are also seeing that the coronavirus has affected the economy of Trinidad and Tobago and, now, with the impending property taxes which this Government wants to ram down people’s throats, it’s too much to bear.
Oh, God! Put a hand before it’s too late.
Rasheed Khan
Tunapuna