Too much weight added to SEA?

The media has been filled with references to the question of this week’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam and its producing stress not only for pupils, but also (sometimes more so) the parents.
This is like déjà vu and has now become predictable in large measure.
The SEA, formerly Common Entrance up to 2000, is described thus: “This is a test of some of the skills you have been learning ever since you started attending school”, or very similar words. In short, and often enough, we tend to pay little or inadequate attention to our practices and the need for development at ALL levels within the school.
The curriculum is spiral in nature, requiring attainment as a pre-requisite for performance at the next higher school level. This calls for due diligence, inclusive of
“promotion practices” in our schools. There is the tendency to address our pupils’ performances at the upper primary level only.
Prior to this we see absenteeism, truancy, parental indifference, little concern and even schools’ approach to attainment as evidenced by mass intra-level as acceptable.
There was an assessment of the “poorly answered” questions of the then-Common Entrance examination sometime ago that was based on the Standard Two syllabus!
One is tempted to ask why the stress, and even accept that it could be the weight we add to the assessment. There must be this acceptance of the cumulative effect of our pupils’ learning and ensuring due attention.
The pandemic has put home schooling in a new perspective and has had, to a certain level, brought parental involvement to our benefit. The technology available today is useful, including “trying” to make up for the tremendous loss of teaching time, more so effective teaching time.
This is also the opportunity for stakeholders like the National Parent-Teachers Association (NPTA) to become more involved in the education system.
The undue stress can be relieved if we play our respective roles effectively and continuously.
Too often we see the SEA as something of a monster, while those pupils who mix their learning with other, supportive, activities are well-known to us advising of their mix.
Our pupils are also advised to spend this upcoming term in meaningful activity, as suggested by clinical psychologist Hayley Panchoo. There is also a planned curriculum for the new term offering useful activities.
Parents should note that children are to attend school, as this is not a holiday term.
Challenging our children to the habit of excellence, supporting them and seeing them achieve to the extent of “conquering the deep blue SEA” are as great a gift as we can give them.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
retired principal
Chaguanas