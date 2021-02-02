Too taxing for ordinary people

here we are again. It’s a new year and getting closer to the moment income tax returns become due, or maybe there has been a deferment due to Covid? If so it must be very much like the announcements made in secret for deferments in the submission dates for the Companies Act Amendment 2019 which have occurred several times with no published heads-up.
The situation this year is worse than in 2020 since all reference to paper forms has been replaced with coded messages about e-Tax. There is no way of getting tax forms for 2018, 2019 or 2020 and it seems that getting assistance is not possible.
I keyed through many confusing options, coming eventually to one that showed a map of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and zoomed in on Port of Spain, which showed four locations including the old offices downtown. Surely we are not still renting these premises after the move to the “Government Campus”? But anyway, no help arose from that route.
I submitted a “query” in a space so designated several pages into the IRD website (I can’t remember how I got there) and maybe there will be a reply some day (week, month, year?). Meantime I tried the phone. An automated answer gave me a menu.
I pressed the button for what seemed the most likely service and this led to a second menu and selected one there. I got no answer but I was put on to “an attendant”. Sadly there was also no answer. I seem to remember getting an invitation to “leave a message” which then led to a “mailbox full” advisory.
So once again, just like this time last year, it seems that I must dig out my old tax forms, change the printed year, and send off my returns to wherever they go and get no acknowledgement of receipt.
This is all part of our illustrious digitalisation of government services and the intention no doubt is to force everyone to employ consultants to do everything for them.
I just want to pay my tax.
I refuse to employ a consultant.
I insist on my right to have a proper comprehensible manual method of paying my tax.
I do not accept that people who cannot follow the incomprehensible instructions on line must all take training to become “computer savvy” which at my age means forgetting as fast as I am coached.
The Government employed the services of a consultant from one of the Baltic states that have converted very successfully to putting government services online.
The most important thing this guy said was that to achieve success you must make the system user-friendly and easier to use than manual systems, which must remain available until the population converts at their own free will.
Why are we trying to sledgehammer this very defective system into operation?
Reg Potter
Glencoe