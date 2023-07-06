Top 10 heartbreaking WI losses in limited overs

10. Kenya wins by 73 runs—World Cup 1996, Pune.
Kenya’s first ODI win came against a West Indies team with the likes of Lara, Richardson, Chanderpaul, Bishop, Walsh and Ambrose. Chasing a modest total of 166, the Windies innings never took off as they were bundled out for 93. This defeat was an indication of what was to come from the Caribbean men in the future.
9. South Africa wins by 8 wickets—
T20 World Cup 2007, Johannesburg.
This memory would forever live with me as I ditched classes and hid in the school’s audio-visual room to witness the unknown-but-most-anticipated spectacle which was the inaugural T20 World Cup opening match. It would always be remembered for its initial stages when Chris Gayle, the “Universe Boss”, smashed the SA bowlers all over their backyard, scoring 117 runs off 57 balls, and West Indies had a total of 205/6. Celebrations were cut short 17.4 overs later as the West Indian bowlers never found their lengths and SA won the game quite comfortably in the end.
8. England wins by one run (D/L method)—1st ODI 2009, Providence.
Game over? Not so fast! In a shocking turn of events, West Indies coach John Dyson made a critical error that cost his team the game against England. With only 27 runs needed from 22 balls and three wickets in hand, Dyson accepted bad light, thinking that they were ahead via the Duckworth-Lewis method. However, he later realised that England was actually one run ahead. This blunder left fans and players alike in disbelief. Losing on the field is one thing, but handing the game to the opposition is a disaster.
7. South Africa wins by 257 runs— World Cup 2015, Sydney.
AB de Villiers delivered a crushing blow to the West Indies, smashing 162 runs off just 66 balls, leaving them reeling in their largest defeat yet. The West Indies had no chance in their pursuit of a daunting 409-run target as they were quickly bowled out for a measly 151.
6. Bangladesh wins by six wickets —T20 World Cup 2007, Johannesburg.
The Caribbean cricketers had a chance to progress in the tournament by beating lowly ranked Bangladesh. But, alas, they couldn’t shake off the defeat from South Africa in the opening game, and their body language on the field showed as Bangladesh cruised to victory, knocking out the West Indies in the first round.
5. South Africa wins by one run—3rd ODI 2005, Bridgetown.
Two runs, three wickets, four balls—can West Indies seal the deal? Not if Charl Langeveldt has anything to say about it! The South African bowler pulled off a stunning hat-trick to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and left the West stunned as to how the match unfolded.
4. Australia wins by five runs— World Cup semi-final 1996, Mohali.
A World Cup classic where Australia recovered from 15/4 to 207/8 in 50 overs. West Indies was cruising at 165/2 in 41.2 overs and with a World Cup final in sight, collapsed to 202 all out. A collapse which signified the gradual decline in West Indies ODI cricket, to the point where we have not played a semi-final since then.
3. India wins by 43 runs—World Cup final 1983, Lord’s.
The two-time defending champions were overwhelming favourites to make light work of India’s below-average total of 183, and not only win a hat-trick of titles but also the first three ODI world cups. However, in a Cinderella story, India were spirited on the field and took regular wickets to restrict the Windies to 140 all out, avenging their loss earlier in the tournament and lifting their very first World Cup title.
2. Ireland wins by nine wickets—T20 World Cup qualifiers 2022, Hobart.
It was very simple. Win and qualify for World Cup 2022. However, Ireland made light work of West Indies’ below-par total of 146/5. The ramifications of this defeat was huge as the only multiple-time winner was missing out on the World Cup. Watching this game, there was an ominous energy and as diehard fan, I knew the writing was on the wall from quite early in the game, based on how flat the team looked.
1. Netherlands wins via Super Over —World Cup qualifier 2023, Harare.
My school project on the decline of West Indies cricket done 15 years ago said we were at our lowest point. Just for perspective, our two most devastating losses have come within the last year. Coach Daren Sammy has even alluded to the fact that we are at rock bottom after the Netherlands has potentially taken away the Windies’ (ODI cricket’s first iconic team) chances of playing in World Cup 2023.
Thank you all for joining me on this thread as there is hope that the resilience of West Indians would ensure the only way forward is up. Rally around the West Indies!
Kapil Ramcharan