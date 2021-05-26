Torrance Mohammed.

I pay tribute to a Caribbean cultural icon Torrance Mohammed.

Michael Manswell (artistic director, Something Positive Inc, New York. USA):

“GM Terry. Torrance Mohammed was robbed, beaten and subsequently died in Trinidad. So very sad–Michael.”

Terry Brathwaite (Hon Fellow, Faculty of Law, The UWI, St Augustine):

“Dear Michael,

Greetings. Which Torrance Mohammed yuh talkin’ ’bout? He must be an imposter? De Torrance Mohammed who nurtured meh love of de creative arts cah dead! As dey say in de movies “De starboy cah dead”. So stop spreading fake news this early in de morning eh!

Oh Gawd, Michael from de first day I saw meh Starboy dance ‘De Sailor Dance’ in Barbados during 1965 when he invited meh family to travel wid de Arawaks Dance Company on its maiden tour of de island, Mr Mohammed groomed meh mind, body and soul as an artiste—without boundaries! He was also a mentor to soooooo many others before and after me, in de theatre arts as well as in de steelpan community.

To hear dat after 89 years and ah few months before his 90th birthday Mr Mohammed will no longer walk de trail to de Creative Arts Centre because some “East Indian man wearing ah dark blue jersey and ah three quarter khaki pants’’ murdered him fuh ah blasted gold chain and ah mobile phone is too much tuh bear and leaves meh in pure disbelief.

So doh mess wid meh head dis early Wednesday morning, eh. Yuh eh have some Bongo Dance tuh go and finish choreograph?

De Devil does always find mischievous wuk for idle hands, yuh know.

Luv you always, meh brudder. And bear wid meh, eh. This ting like ah army boots on meh corn, because ah doh know whey Mr Mohammed gorn. So ah hurting, just like de rest of T&T.

Ashe,

Terry.”

May Mr Torrance Iqbal Mohammed rest in power and rise in glory.

Michael Manswell

via e-mail

