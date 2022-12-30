Torture for victims; police no help

Have you ever watched infants crying because they could not sleep, seeing their hands covering their ears in a futile attempt to block out the sound?
Have you ever had to work from home or have your children’s education be disrupted during the pandemic because the neighbour’s business right next-door to yours blasts music from his outdoor speakers from opening to closing time?
What about being sick and tired and in the sanctity of your own home, you are unable to rest because someone has modified their vehicle and is using their equipment to deafen you with not music, but noise!
Or how about when the victim asks the offending party to lower the music, only to be met with barrage of abuse, threats, and increased noise?
These are real scenarios that citizens of our country face every single day. Call the police, one might say. The unfortunate reality is the long response time taken to address distress calls as well as lack of enforcement of the current regulations means the problem rages on.
Firstly, there is a lack of public education on the role of the police in addressing noise complaints. Feedback oftentimes to the complainant traverses from “that is a problem for the EMA”, “we don’t have meters to measure” to multiple calls being ignored.
Many times, victims wait hours, sometimes days, being tortured by loud noise, with no aid from the authorities; and when they do appear, they warn the perpetrators and as soon as the police leave, they are back at it, with increased vengeance.
According to the EMA Facebook page, any police officer can take action against noise pollution and there are ten pieces of legislation which can be used! Loud music emanating from a residence is a breach of the Summary and Offences Act which carries a fine of $1,500. The TTPS can, therefore, charge the violator. How many charges have been laid to date by the police against noise offenders?
It begs one to question, as Snr Supt Roger Alexander did on Beyond the Tape (October 4, 2021), why law enforcement officers are reluctant to engage with the legislation.
This issue needs to be addressed urgently by the police commissioner as well as all divisional heads of police stations.
There are too many suffering citizens, law-abiding citizens, who are victims of this crime. Noise pollution is a crime. There should be no more warnings for perpetrators. No-one should be feeling sorry for them.
The authorities should devote their time to aiding the victims by charging offenders now.
Lindy-Ann Bachoo-Ramsook
Citizens Against Noise Pollution