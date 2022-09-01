I was appalled to see one newspaper calling for mandatory masking of children when schools reopen.

Countries that track such things have already noted developmental delays due to younger children being unable to see other people’s expressions during the two years of mask mandates.

Evidence of respiratory effects for both children and adults has also been recorded.

Even if masks were completely harmless, however, the idea that children (who are at little risk from Covid) should be masked to protect adults shows that some people no longer believe they should see about their own health.

Instead, these immature grown-ups prefer to foist this responsibility off on the tiny shoulders of children, backed by the coercive power of government.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

Tossing the burden to children?

I was appalled to see one newspaper calling for mandatory masking of children when schools reopen.

Countries that track such things have already noted developmental delays due to younger children being unable to see other people’s expressions during the two years of mask mandates.

Evidence of respiratory effects for both children and adults has also been recorded.

