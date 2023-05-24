May I convey appreciation for the touching tribute in the Express newspapers on Tuesday, on the tragic deaths and severe injuries which occurred in the fire at the girls dormitory in Mahdia, Guyana.
On behalf of fellow Guyanese in Trinidad and Tobago, I join with the families, relatives and all of Guyana in the “unimaginable grief” on the loss of our beautiful and innocent youth.
It is admirable to note that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has communicated with Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali offering assistance, and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne also has extended a helping hand.
May the days of mourning in Guyana be precious moments for “heart-rending” reflection by all Guyanese, to find courage and commitment to continuously build a unified nation and society as testimony to the young lives lost in the Mahdia tragedy.