Much more must be done to feed ourselves and educate the people along those lines and gradually decrease the need for foreign imports.

We are in an economic crisis and misery for the poor and vulnerable has already increased exponentially due to COVID-19, with massive job losses and rising food insecurity.

The economic shock will likely be very severe for us in Trinidad and Tobago because, pre-COVID-19, the economy was already slowing down and in a mess, compounding existing problems of unemployment, low incomes and financial inequality across this nation with only a few enjoying the vast majority of the country’s wealth.

Simon Wright

via e-mail

Make wearing masks a must

Members of Parliament set a tone on Monday when they all turned up for the sitting of the House of Representatives sporting different versions of black face masks, as directed by the House Speaker.

Of law and social responsibility

I find myself more frequently using politically correct phrases (though I despise the term itself). Perhaps, it is fortunate that “political correctness” was foisted on our language since the alternative is that we would have to resort to using “two bad wud” in many situations.

Caring for students

The Express recently carried a few articles about some T&T students at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) based at the Cave Hill campus in Barbados, and who wanted to return home. One of the initial pieces quoted Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

Baseline brief for road map plan

Prof Karl Theodore of The UWI, told the Prime Minister’s advisory committee that our standard of living today depends on imports and this has to stop; we have to look to all of our imports and see which we can produce here, identify new products that we are not making now and also produce these. He said that recently the Caribbean Development Bank emphasised the concepts of resilience, self-reliance and self-sufficiency, which we should aim for.

Why bother TTFA? It’s time

I’ve looked at the administrative and performance issues of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) that have come to my attention through the media since the Germany World Cup where T&T qualified as finalists in 2006. From then to now it seems to be an endless cycle of controversial and contestable issues, lawsuits, claims, accusations of bias and high-handedness, awards to consultants, coaches and officials of all sorts.

Time to rename Churchill-Roosevelt Highway

The Government must be comple­mented for taking advantage of the reduced traffic flow to push the Curepe interchange to completion. I take this opportunity to appeal to the Government to consider changing the name of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway (CRH).