Much more must be done to feed ourselves and educate the people along those lines and gradually decrease the need for foreign imports.
We are in an economic crisis and misery for the poor and vulnerable has already increased exponentially due to COVID-19, with massive job losses and rising food insecurity.
The economic shock will likely be very severe for us in Trinidad and Tobago because, pre-COVID-19, the economy was already slowing down and in a mess, compounding existing problems of unemployment, low incomes and financial inequality across this nation with only a few enjoying the vast majority of the country’s wealth.
Simon Wright
via e-mail