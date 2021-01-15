Tourism failing taxpayers

Tourism in Tobago is more a dead horse being beaten (to use an unfortunate metaphor) than a phoenix which will ever rise again. The Scarborough History Walks share the same imaginary, vanished, but not forgotten, space as the Rainforest Zipline.
Not finished: the Tobago Jazz Festival is locally seen to be more of a slush fund than a contribution to tourism. Accounting to the public for the expenditure on the Jazz Festival was unknown for many years until the opposition political party in the Tobago House of Assembly recently protested.
The Division of Tourism has a reputation for failing the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago. Payment to a company called Virgin Tours for some service in 2017 was mysteriously sent to a wrong e-mail address. The $8 million immediately vanished (as with so much else at the THA Division of Tourism), and to date no one has been found guilty of wrongdoing.
Some people apparently believe to this day that anything goes and that anything can pass as tourism. But look what’s dead in the water.
