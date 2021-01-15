Tourism in Tobago is more a dead horse being beaten (to use an unfortunate metaphor) than a phoenix which will ever rise again. The Scarborough History Walks share the same imaginary, vanished, but not forgotten, space as the Rainforest Zipline.

Not finished: the Tobago Jazz Festival is locally seen to be more of a slush fund than a contribution to tourism. Accounting to the public for the expenditure on the Jazz Festival was unknown for many years until the opposition political party in the Tobago House of Assembly recently protested.

The Division of Tourism has a reputation for failing the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago. Payment to a company called Virgin Tours for some service in 2017 was mysteriously sent to a wrong e-mail address. The $8 million immediately vanished (as with so much else at the THA Division of Tourism), and to date no one has been found guilty of wrongdoing.

Some people apparently believe to this day that anything goes and that anything can pass as tourism. But look what’s dead in the water.

Missing the boat on yachtie issues

The apparent neglect of the concerns of the yachting industry in this pandemic has emerged as another instance in which a potentially significant contributor to the country’s foreign ­exchange earnings continues to be ignored.

Tourism failing taxpayers

Even the strongest democracy can crumble

Despite the fact that Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican president to lead a divided nation during the civil war of 1860, he said, “America will never be destroyed from the outside, but if we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”

Ending the war with nature

News this week that global carbon dioxide emissions possibly fell about eight per cent last year is but a drop of positivity in what has been a calamitous year for the planet. While greenhouse gas emissions declined infinitesimally, cognisance must be taken of the fact that this was only due to the lockdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in a temporary halt in industrial activity and airline travel.

The pandemic continues to plague the globe, but manufacturing and air travel resumed during the year, perhaps not at pre-coronavirus levels, but enough to make the good news transitory.

Responding to Washington’s new hemispheric thinking

In a few days’ time, Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States.

Many governments and individuals around the world will breathe a collective sigh of relief. This will not be because a Democrat has replaced a Republican, but because an individual who represents stability, certainty and rationality is again the head of state of the world’s most influential and economic and militarily powerful nation.

Inside the world of headaches

“How you feeling today, Gramma?”

I would ask that question of my paternal grandmother every day.

“The head hurting. The blood pressure and the sugar high,” she would invariably answer. “Squeeze the head for me, beti.”