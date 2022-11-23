In assessing travel locations, one should pay close attention when there is a massive influx of visitors. Once there is tourist growth and development, usually an issue stemming from the same is effective management and upkeep of facilities specifically for accommodation.
Those facilities may become strained based on their finite capacity, and what we do not want is the quality of service provision affected. It is no secret, Trinidad and Tobago would always welcome the increased flow of visitors to enjoy our offerings. All of our appeal simply would not be lost in commercialisation.
Thankfully, six tourism accommodation properties were able to sign off on grants through the Tourism Accommodation Upgrade Project (TAUP) last week Wednesday, at the Brix, Autograph Collection, in Port of Spain. More so, the ceremonial contract signing allowed owners/operators to receive a superb incentive to upgrade their facilities in the form of a partial reimbursement grant. This is available for small to medium-sized tourist accommodation properties, with one to 150 guest rooms, desirous of the much-needed upgrade.
For years, unyielding support has been the thrust for strengthening destination marketing and restoring tourism and traveller confidence. Tourism is a dazzling and compelling enterprise, and the hotel industry adds much value to it. In recognising the ever-evolving trends, this Government continues to show its commitment to tourism in Trinidad and Tobago.
This apotheosis for development is to marvel, especially for travel enthusiasts and investors.