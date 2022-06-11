Is the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts a job employment agency and the Government’s way of dealing with the unemployment situation in the country?
I ask this question after seeing hundreds of citizens in long lines in North and South Trinidad, lining up from early in the morning, and those who were not successful in Trinidad quickly going to Tobago to see if they would be successful from that end.
Then there is Minister Randall Mitchell’s announcement of “more cruise ship jobs on the horizon”. It is becoming more and more difficult to believe anything Government ministers say. Some time back, the Minister of Finance was telling us how “he could see clearly now” and the economy had turned around, only to be told a few weeks later that “things were tight”. This may account for the number of advertisements we see on television and in the newspapers from optical companies.
One thing that seems certain is the old saying, “Things have changed and people are now taking comedians seriously and their politicians as a joke.”