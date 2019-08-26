AN insult to the citizens of T&T is how I describe Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s “tourism promotion” for Caribbean Airlines.
One wonders if we have an elite arm of the Police Service to protect visitors to the islands.
The resources of the Police Service are by far overwhelmed to deal with our out-of-control crime, yet Gary Griffith, who seems to love the camera and the limelight, tells potential visitors to the island, via a promotional video, that our police are trained to deal with multiple situations.
Unless our police can physically split themselves in two, or three or four… I have no idea what Griffith is talking about. Do you?