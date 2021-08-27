Towards herd immunity: patriots, step forward

Within a matter of days, Trinidad and Tobago will be achieving the milestone of having fully vaccinated 400,000 of its inhabitants. Although this represents approximately 29 per cent of the total population, the trend in the vaccination figures in recent days is a growing cause for concern.
From where I sit, the authorities have arrived at a crossroads in the vaccination effort, and must immediately address the issue of driving these figures so that we can, in the shortest period of time, vaccinate one million men, women and adolescents. Specifically, the question before us is whether or not, going forward, we choose to incentivise or legislate.
To date, the national vaccination drive has been a voluntary pursuit. And even though there are national surveys which indicate that as many as seven or eight in every ten adults intend to take the vaccine, there has been, in recent weeks, a declining sense of urgency in the general population.
Truth be told, on closer examination, what is being regarded as “vaccine hesitancy” is anything but a homogeneous phenomenon. But is driven by a variety of personality types, fears and beliefs. Some (a minority of?) of these beliefs are hard and set. The vast majority, however, are softer and more flexible, and this is where effort will pay off. Included among the latter are citizens who have a fear of needles; those who have adopted a “wait and see” position; those who have a brand preference; those who are less motivated due to work demands, physical limitations or the remoteness of their location.
Assuming that it is still far too premature for the Government to consider a mandatory approach to vaccination, how can we begin to remedy these “softer” objections and get citizens vaccinated?
Here are my humble suggestions with respect to driving vaccination numbers in the month of September.
1. Adapt the TTravelPass model so that it becomes a requirement of all persons exiting the island as well. Given our recent history of being placed on Covid-19 watch lists abroad, we would be fully justified in mandating that all departing passengers either provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.
2. Engage the NLCB to incentivise the population to get vaccinated. This could be as simple as handing out lottery scratchers at the centres to those who have received the jab. Or by creating a special vaccine lottery, where all a vaccine recipients during the promotional period are placed in the pot and ten random winners are selected at $100,000 each.
3. Cash. In Australia, as elsewhere, a cash-for-jabs approach has found some measure of success. Even if we were, hypothetically, to offer a $500 incentive to each and every citizen receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, over the course of a ten-day period, and presuming an uptake of 5,000 per day, the total investment by the Government would be $25 million. Relative to the cost of another lockdown lasting ten, 30 or even 90 days, such an expense to bring on board another four per cent of the population would be well worth it.
4. Tax credit. In lieu of a direct cash benefit, the Government can also consider a one-off tax credit to benefit vaccinated taxpayers only.
5. Drive pupil vaccination numbers by offering devices such as computer tablets or laptops in exchange for them becoming fully vaccinated.
6. Make an event of it. Social-distancing norms rule out any kind of mass public event. This, however, does not mean we cannot encourage our citizens to feel as though they are participating in something that is both beneficial to the wider community, as well as being fun.
With Republic Day on the horizon, there is perhaps an opportunity to create a 24-hour marathon inoculation event, where participants are part of a drive to vaccinate, for example, 24,000 in 24 hours. T-shirts, buttons and flag pennants can also factor. As well as some of the other ideas mentioned above (eg, the lottery).
7. Setting clear and established targets can provide positive reinforcement. Given the nature of this pandemic, citizens may be excused for not understanding their role in the actual solution. Sometimes, persuasion can take the form of linking vaccine targets with the further opening up of the country.
For example, with 500,000 people fully vaccinated, citizens can look forward to a reopening of public beaches. At 600,000, physical classes in schools can be resumed.
At 700,000, places of worship and a reduction in curfew hours. At 800,000, dining-in at restaurants. At 900,000, cinemas and bars and an end to the state of emergency. At one million, Carnival 2022 is a go!
Of course, these are merely suggestions, but I guarantee that once we clearly establish and communicate these benchmarks, our citizens themselves will campaign and crusade towards achieving each.
With Delta knocking on our door, we need to move quickly to get T&T past this hump and towards herd immunity. Each day that passes could spell the difference between determined resilience and another shutdown.
What T&T needs now is for one million patriots to step forward and do their civic duty. In the absence of such a show of patriotism and good sense, however, I, for one, fully endorse a legislative solution as a potent substitute.
G Elias
Cascade