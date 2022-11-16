To the contrary, Madam Opposition Leader and Mr Former Minister! If anything, the West Indies clearly have a problem with winning. So who better to assist and advise them than a man with a proven track record of winning.
Dr Keith Rowley has led his political party to two back-to-back general election victories and two terms in office. It is he who has made you the political leader with an unenviable track record of losses dating back to 2013.
Truth be told: when it comes to losing, only the UNC (United National Congress) has a worse record than West Indies cricket. And even so, perhaps those cricketers can teach you a thing or two about losing with some semblance of class and grace.