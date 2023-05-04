What is your sense of the atmosphere in the country, especially as it relates to the political parties, management of the country’s business, and general leadership?

In order to get an insight into these areas, I scanned the perspectives of regular columnists, commentators and letter writers published in the daily newspapers over the early months of 2023. Regarding political parties, I found that citizens are viewing the country’s politics as dysfunctional and are increasingly wondering what purpose the political parties serve.

A long-standing and highly reputable commentator considers “the Government and the Opposition”...as “irrelevant to our well-being” (Martin Daly, Express, January 1). A former opposition politician, Trevor Sudama considers the current governing party as “a failing, arrogant and dismissive administration”, along with “a vacuous Opposition lacking alternative strategies, policies and priorities” (Express, February 8). An experienced criminal lawyer viewed politicians as worse than the people he once represented (Vernon De Lima, Guardian, January 8). Do these comments reflect the reality or are they, according to Joanne Paul, indicative of our evolutionary negative bias?

The inability of political parties and their leaders to effectively manage the affairs of the country and to provide inspirational leadership is being questioned regularly, while Prof Theodore Lewis laments that after six decades of Indepen­dence, the sky appears to be falling (Express, April 15). This state of affairs is reflected in the many dysfunctional organisations and behaviours existing in private businesses, public institutions, non-governmental agencies and among the political class. This is a point repeatedly highlighted by Mariano Browne in his contributions in the newspapers and on radio programmes.

The energy sector, on which we are heavily dependent, was described by a reputable consul­tant as “very poorly governed, (with)...mechanisms fundamentally flawed for more than a decade” (Tony Paul, Guardian, January 22). Further, Paul states that the resulting rookie mistakes committed were hidden behind confidentiality claims.

A regular commentator conclu­ded that the main source of our societal problems is “the group of long-expired politicians who are...void of vision and leadership qualities and...incapable of knowing when to step down” (Oke Zachary, Express, January 27). Perhaps in sympathy with this view, Dennise Demming, a prolific commentator, suggested that the Prime Minister needs to reflect deeply on the choi­ces before him (Express, 2023). This advice seems to have been heeded as the PM suggested that “a deeper search may provide a better understanding...of the human condition” (Express, April 9); and recommended listening to the voice within.

Clearly, our party political leaders, now in their 70s, should contemplate whether it is time for a career change, making way for younger, more dynamic and future-oriented persons who are less dependent on extra-planetary help. Because of the commonalities, they could trade in the political lectern for a pulpit.

Haven Allahar

Diego Martin

