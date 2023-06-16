Trade Ministry must set the record straight

According to official records, Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon was appointed Minister of Trade and Industry in September 2015 when the current PNM (People’s National Movement) administration took office.

“Major upgrades to Hilton to start this year” was the headline of the extensive article in the Express Business of June 14, in which Minister Gopee-Scoon was reported to have stated “the hotel was built in 1962 and has not been renovated in over 20 years”. The minister’s assertion that the Trinidad Hilton had not been renovated in over 20 years is astonishing and entirely untrue.

As I reported in this space previously, drawn from the Parliament’s 2016 JSC Report into the operations of eTecK (Evolving TecKnologies & Enterprise Development Co Ltd), “In 2016, the Parliament’s JSC examined the operations of eTecK, with particular reference to its accounts and finances. Its report was published in September 2016 and makes intriguing reading, given the stakes here. According to the president of eTecK, Robert Salandy, in his testimony to the Joint Select Committee on April 6, 2016, the project costs have escalated from an original estimate of $484 million to a current figure of $634 million. A total of $508 million had been spent and it was reported that, ‘Salandy could not give a time-frame in which the renovations at the Hilton hotel would be completed’.”

Of course, the public cannot tell if this plainly untrue statement emerged as a result of poor record-keeping, a collapse of institutional memory, a genuine error/oversight within the minister’s office or some other misfortune, but the Ministry of Trade and Industry needs to rectify the record, in the public interest.

Afra Raymond

former JCC president

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Send a defiant mes­sage to those in office

IT is that infamous time again when road paving and empty promises are the talk of the nation.

The councillors, who we have not seen for years, are visiting us, smiling with no shame, given the fact that they have done nothing for our dilapidated communities.

A dangerous precedent

Open letter to the Prime Minister and Chief Justice:

I read with great curiosity and amusement a news item in the Express under the bold heading, “Rowley, CJ hold talks on justice system”.

The news item stated that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and several members of the Cabinet met with Chief Justice Ivor Archie to discuss the administration of justice in the country, and present at the meeting was an executive management team of the Judiciary, headed by the Chief Justice.

Parenting and punishment

Parenting and punishment

He was telling me about a group discussion about childhood. In an unfamiliar environment, he’d told those strangers that he had experienced what he’d considered a typical West Indian approach to discipline. Licks. When they pressed for details, they concluded that it had been abuse.

Buck stops with Minister Webster-Roy

Buck stops with Minister Webster-Roy

With passion and clarity, Court Executive Administrator Christie-Ann Morris-Alleyne has put squarely on the table the State’s failure to properly care for the growing mass of abused, neglected and angry children of T&T.

Keeping failing SEA pupils ‘down’ makes no sense

As we await the SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) results 2023, once again, the conversation will rebound to the percentage of students falling below the pass mark, and also those who made the pass mark but are still evidently challenged in the English component, pointing to their reading and comprehension aptitude.

Trade Ministry must set the record straight

According to official records, Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon was appointed Minister of Trade and Industry in September 2015 when the current PNM (People’s National Movement) administration took office.