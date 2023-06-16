Trade Ministry must set the record straight

According to official records, Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon was appointed Minister of Trade and Industry in September 2015 when the current PNM (People’s National Movement) administration took office.
“Major upgrades to Hilton to start this year” was the headline of the extensive article in the Express Business of June 14, in which Minister Gopee-Scoon was reported to have stated “the hotel was built in 1962 and has not been renovated in over 20 years”. The minister’s assertion that the Trinidad Hilton had not been renovated in over 20 years is astonishing and entirely untrue.
As I reported in this space previously, drawn from the Parliament’s 2016 JSC Report into the operations of eTecK (Evolving TecKnologies & Enterprise Development Co Ltd), “In 2016, the Parliament’s JSC examined the operations of eTecK, with particular reference to its accounts and finances. Its report was published in September 2016 and makes intriguing reading, given the stakes here. According to the president of eTecK, Robert Salandy, in his testimony to the Joint Select Committee on April 6, 2016, the project costs have escalated from an original estimate of $484 million to a current figure of $634 million. A total of $508 million had been spent and it was reported that, ‘Salandy could not give a time-frame in which the renovations at the Hilton hotel would be completed’.”
Of course, the public cannot tell if this plainly untrue statement emerged as a result of poor record-keeping, a collapse of institutional memory, a genuine error/oversight within the minister’s office or some other misfortune, but the Ministry of Trade and Industry needs to rectify the record, in the public interest.
Afra Raymond
former JCC president