Trade unions living in the past

The collective trade unions continue to pout like Ozymandias, king of kings.
In the middle of a global pandemic, they refuse to admit that they are no longer lords of the foul and the brute.
Clyde Elder, general secretary of the Communications Workers Union (CWU), continues to drip words of discontent regarding the possible retrenchment of some TSTT workers.
All trade unions are broken by the pandemic.
They lie on the ground, unable to change the unchangeable.
Read my lips, Mr Elder. Can you ask how many of your membership, and including yourself, carry WhatsApp on their cellphones? Need I ask more?
Do you even realise that we literally cannot exist without WhatsApp in our lives but we can do without an ordinary telephone?
Urgent communication is for free. And you get to see to whom you speak in living colour.
TSTT has lost over $400 million in revenue and Clyde Elder is behaving like a small child and certainly not a discerning elder person.
There is no need for me to quantify this phenomenon that has overtaken the world.
WhatsApp is here to stay.
Dropping words about the possibility of unrest from workers is living in the past.
Like Ozymandias, you are broken and ineffective.
Some young people will forgo KFC and pizza in order to have money to top up their cellphones.
Not having Wi-Fi is like mental starvation.
Do not look for sympathy from them.
Public protests only encourage congregating and spread of the Covid-19 virus.
But how many Ozymandias kings do we have in T&T?
A former commissioner of police behaving like Santa Claus? But as we all know from small, Santa wears red, not blue.
And as we grow older, we understand that it is your parents giving you toys, not the man with the beard with the cute elves helping him with wrapping the toys.
T&T must embrace technology if we are to prosper in the world of business.
Mr Elder, please wake up and smell the Covid-19 coffee.
Negotiate all you can for a workable financial handshake for the workers who will be retrenched.
Why mince words? No government in this entire world can pretend to be like Ozymandias either.
So, please listen, Ozymandias Elder, from the centre all round to the sea, the Government cannot facilitate your whims and fancies.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin