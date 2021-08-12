Almost every citizen of T&T has been vaccinated (in many cases, several times) in their lifetime. We cannot enter primary school without our shots for measles and mumps, or travel to certain countries without yellow fever vaccination, and so on.
In an article dated February 18, 2021, Anne Moore, senior lecturer in biochemistry and cell biology—a specialist in vaccine development at the University College Cork—described the Sinopharm vaccine as “an inactivated vaccine that contains a dead virus that stimulates a response from the immune system called antigens. This is the same technology used for seasonal flu vaccines”, which are administered in T&T annually.
She goes on to describe the AstraZeneca vaccine as a viral-vectored vaccine that uses a different technology. This and other vaccines, like Pfizer and Moderna, which use mRNA technology, can be researched in episode three of the Conversation Weekly podcast.
Several private organisations have partnered with the Ministry of Health in not only promoting vaccinations, but actually helping to organise mass vaccinations.
For example, on June 7, the Express reported on the collaboration of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association with the Ministry and the Ministry of Trade. On August 3, the Sunday Express reported on the collaboration of SewaTT, Living Water Community and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) with the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) at the Divali Nagar site.
These are just two examples of such cooperation between Government with businesses, religious bodies and other private groups to push the vaccination drive. Several Opposition members have also given their support.
It seems to me that many private organisations are pulling their weight, and so too the Government.
A recent move by the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA), reported by CNC3 news on August 4, entitled “the door-to-door vaccination plan”, which started off in Matelot, is to be commended. This is part of 55 ERHA outreach programmes.
On July 4, the Express noted that the ministry had allocated 10,000 doses for the prison population; 10,000 for the agricultural sector; 5,000 for teachers; 20,000 for other ministries; 20,000 for the food and beverage industry; 15,000 for supermarkets and distribution among other sectors.
But where are our trade unions in all of this? On July 27, the Guardian reported that Ancel Roget, leader of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), said “he’s pro-vaccine, but still opposed to mandatory vaccination”.
Have the trade union “leaders” not done their research on the disease and the vaccines? Don’t they listen to the most prominent experts in this area, both locally (Ministry of Health) and internationally (WHO, Carpha, et al)?
Do they acknowledge the reports from the US that more than 90 per cent of those hospitalised and 99 per cent of the deaths are unvaccinated? Don’t they realise tens of thousands of workers look to them for guidance?
Recent meetings between the business community and the trade union movement are certainly a move in the right direction, but more could be done.
I would like to suggest that the ministry invite (in a very non-confrontational manner) the trade unions to a symposium/workshop where the following could be done:
1. Thrash out all issues pertaining to the vaccine acceptance/hesitancy/refusal;
2. If acceptable, allocate dates and sites for mass vaccination for non-vaccinated union members to be promoted, not just by the ministry, but specific trade unions for their members.
It is time for the trade unions to step up to the plate.
As a former schoolteacher, I feel sad that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), which is supposed to be representing, by definition, educated people, has not come forward more strongly to lead the way in the fight against this dreadful disease.
Stanley Lee Pow
via e-mail