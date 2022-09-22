I find it shameful how we have treated the wild capybara found in Port of Spain.
Instead of casting it out to the Caroni Swamp, we should have given it a seat in Parliament and thrown some of our representatives in the swamp instead (exchange rate: one capybara to ten non-performers). We call it “invasive” and “destructive”, but this description seems more suited for certain Tobago politicians.
I also doubt any capybara would waste $400,000 as has been done in Tobago, or allegedly misbehaving in public office regarding a $2 million car.
I’m pretty sure four-legged capybaras would understand the plight of unfixed roads that resemble a moon colony after an asteroid storm. And since capybaras spend time in water, I’m sure they would revamp WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority), and people would actually get a reliable water supply.
Capybaras are also prey animals, and so would do something about our out-of-control crime situation, other than continuing to giving protective services a huge budget allocation year after year, without any improvement.
Yes, capybaras would be an improvement over the humans we currently have.
R Samaroo
Instead of casting it out to the Caroni Swamp, we should have given it a seat in Parliament and thrown some of our representatives in the swamp instead (exchange rate: one capybara to ten non-performers). We call it “invasive” and “destructive”, but this description seems more suited for certain Tobago politicians.
I also doubt any capybara would waste $400,000 as has been done in Tobago, or allegedly misbehaving in public office regarding a $2 million car.
I’m pretty sure four-legged capybaras would understand the plight of unfixed roads that resemble a moon colony after an asteroid storm. And since capybaras spend time in water, I’m sure they would revamp WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority), and people would actually get a reliable water supply.
Capybaras are also prey animals, and so would do something about our out-of-control crime situation, other than continuing to giving protective services a huge budget allocation year after year, without any improvement.
Yes, capybaras would be an improvement over the humans we currently have.
R Samaroo