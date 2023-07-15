This is a public request for the authorities to review the timing of the traffic lights in Port of Spain, specifically at the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway intersections at the Central Market, the Lighthouse and the Port.
The timing for the east-west flow of traffic has been significantly reduced for the past two weeks, causing a nauseating backlog of traffic on afternoons, starting from as early as 2 p.m.
Kindly consider an extension of this time to allow for a suitable flow of traffic.
Sharlene Ali
Arima