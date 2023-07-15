This is a public request for the autho­rities to review the timing of the traffic lights in Port of Spain, specifically at the Chur­chill-Roosevelt Highway intersections at the Central Market, the Lighthouse and the Port.

The timing for the east-west flow of traffic has been significantly reduced for the past two weeks, causing a nauseating backlog of traffic on afternoons, starting from as early as 2 p.m.

Kindly consider an extension of this time to allow for a suitable flow of traffic.

Sharlene Ali

Arima

More blows for procurement act

If the Government gets its way this week, the already ­watered-down Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act will become unrecognisable from the law initially taken to Parliament.

The poisoned well

Why has the perception of improper influence changed? The main character in the recent television series The Diplomat asserts that “we exist in a marketplace of favours”. However, our marketplace is more tangled up than that.

The church, sex and the young

“If the kingdoms of this world are to be transformed into the kingdom of our Christ, qualified Christians need to be deeply involved in political, legal, and economic processes.

USA, India—stronger together

For almost 60 years they remained oce­ans apart, literally and metaphorically, India in the east, America the west; both democracies, one developing and the world’s largest, the other developed and the most powerful; one pursuing non-alignment, the other global supremacy. Now, for their mutual benefit, they are getting close. And stronger together.

What is really changing?

On Thursday, I got up and decided to see what was going on Morning Edition. There he was, the representative of San Juan Business Persons lamenting the state of crime in San Juan/Barataria and environs.

The selfless legacy of Prof Samaroo

The passing of Prof Brinsley Samaroo witnessed reflections on the life and work of a scholar par excellence during his memorial service at the Daaga Hall Auditorium of The UWI, St Augustine, on Friday.