To the Director of Highways:
I write to make some suggestions to improve the traffic on the Uriah Butler Highway (UBH), particularly with respect to traffic accessing the hospital from the south.
1. At the roundabout, vehicles from the outer lane wishing to access the hospital often attempt to cut across the inner lane. I myself escaped a smash-up.
2. Heading north, the first UBH road sign carries both the abbreviation EWMSC and the full name Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
In my view, the abbreviation is redundant, as few will understand the meaning without reference to the full name.
3. If “HOSPITAL” replaced “EWMSC”, that would be more useful to those looking for the hospital.
4. I propose a demarked hospital lane adjacent to the median, and delineated several hundred feet before the roundabout. A “Get in lane” sign directed to the hospital lane would discourage drivers from cutting across the inner lane at the last minute.
Michael J Williams
via e-mail