The death of Xtra Foods security guard Marvin Abraham arising from a vehicular accident in and around the intersection of John and Lange streets, Lange Park, Chaguanas, on March 23, 2023, is a direct result of the Government’s inaction.
The accident and the subsequent loss of life could have been averted if the Government were not asleep on the job.
This fatality is on the hands of the Government, whereby since February 13, as the Member of Parliament for Chaguanas East, under whose remit this intersection is geographically located, crafted and forwarded a letter to the Minister of Works and Transport, literally pleading for some immediate intervention in order to potentially mitigate against any such eventualities.
Despite residents’ pleas and correspondences urging for some action, none was forthcoming as at the time of accident, thus resulting in the loss of Mr Abraham’s life.
His family is left to mourn his loss, and must now fend for themselves in these times of utmost economic constraints.
Another appeal is forwarded to the Minister of Works and Transport to intercede and actionise a traffic solution before others become fatalities at that said location.
Mr Abraham’s death must at least serve to compel the Government to heed the calls of the residents and their representatives who are about the people’s business.
Let us hope his demise is not recorded as a mere road fatality statistic but, rather, elicits some positive action in order to avoid any re-occurrence of such tragic accidents.
Vandana Mohit
Chaguanas East MP