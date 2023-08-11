Traffic wardens flouting the law?

I seem to recall sometime last year a notice was placed in all newspapers about the decision to have pedestrians use the crosswalk built for them closer to the exit from Independence Square on to Wrightson Road, rather than using the traffic lights near to the Hyatt.
Lo and behold, on Thursday I saw traffic wardens posted near to Tower C on Wrightson Road stopping traffic turning at that light to enter Dock Road, in order for pedestrians to cross.
Traffic wardens knowingly flouting the Ministry of Works prohibition? Can someone explain?
Arlene Popplewell