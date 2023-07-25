Tragic saga of third parties

Trinidad and Tobago’s political landscape is a playground of broken dreams and unrealised aspirations for those seeking an alternative to the traditional powerhouses—the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC).
The electorate, wearied by the endless cycle of disappointment and disillusionment, yearns for a beacon of hope to emerge, a genuine alternative to register their displeasure. Yet, as history repeatedly attests, the very third parties vying for their attention are the architects of their own downfall.
Amidst the widespread discontent with the PNM and UNC, third parties have consistently presented themselves as potential agents of change. Unfortunately, their track record tells a different story—one characterised by a lack of sustainability and the demise of their own electoral ambitions. For far too long, these parties have been unable to capitalise on the growing dissatisfaction among the populace and translate it into a concrete mandate.
Rather than learning from past mistakes and cultivating a credible image, the parties and their leaders seem to be driven by an insatiable thirst for power. Their blatant undermining of their own support base and making foolish decisions have cost them dearly. In doing so, they erode the hope of fence-sitting voters who are desperate for a viable alternative.
The history of third parties in Trinidad and Tobago is littered with cautionary tales. Take, for instance, the Congress of the People (COP). In 2007, the COP emerged on the scene, garnering in excess of an impressive 100,000 votes on their own merit. However, the party’s trajectory took a crucial turn in 2010 when they decided to partner with the UNC, forming a coalition government.
Despite the allegations of corruption, wastefulness and mismanagement that began to taint the partnership, the COP failed to take a moral stance and step away. Regrettably, their decision to hold on to power alongside the UNC gradually diminished their significance within the coalition and eroded the trust of the electorate. This short-sighted decision alienated many potential supporters who saw the party as a vehicle for real change, rather than another appendage of the established political elite.
The ill-fated Independent Liberal Party (ILP) led by Jack Warner is another case in point. Founded on the basis of personal revenge, the party quickly devolved into obscurity, leaving voters disillusioned and feeling that their trust had been betrayed once again.
What about the vague “Third force” movement?—an enigmatic entity that failed to offer a coherent vision or purpose, leaving many questioning its very existence.
Mickela Panday’s Patriotic Front held promise for those seeking a fresh approach, yet it inexplicably refrained from actively engaging the public and contesting elections. The population was eager to hear more from her, but their hopes were left unanswered.
The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in Tobago, originally established to advocate for the island’s interests, soon branched over to Trinidad to present as a national party. It had already begun to garner significant traction when it succumbed to internal power struggles, undermining its legitimacy and leaving Tobagonians disillusioned and Trinidadians disappointed.
In more recent times, Gary Griffith’s National Transformation Alliance (NTA) took centre stage, but its decision to cosy up with the UNC in what appears to be a lose-win situation for the NTA has done nothing but diminish its credibility and integrity. By making such an accommodation, Griffith’s party has squandered its unique advantage and betrayed the hopes of its potential supporters.
Phillip Alexander’s Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) may be seen as a possible alternative, but its centrism around an erratic leader offers little hope for genuine transformation. As long as the PEP remains centred around a leader whose suitability is questionable, it struggles to inspire the confidence needed to win over the hearts of the people and fulfil their aspirations for positive change.
The time has come for these parties to rise above their myopic quests for power and instead embrace the values of integrity, transparency and genuine concern for the people they wish to represent.
It is high time they demonstrate a clear and coherent vision for the nation, instilling hope and inspiring confidence in a population that has long yearned for a change. Until they do so, the chances of third parties achieving electoral success in Trinidad and Tobago will continue to be nothing more than a tragic tale of self-destruction.
Ariel Saunders
former Independent candidate
Moruga