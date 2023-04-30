Sociologist Dr David Mohammed has said that children younger than 12 years old are being indoctrinated into gangs. If this is in fact true, then I think it is important that ALL teachers in our nation’s schools should be trained in counselling. If our difficult and violent children of whatever age are not handled in the right way when they manifest negative behaviour in school, the situation will become worse.

So many of our children are from troubled homes, and because they need a sense of belonging and suffer from low self esteem, they feel a sense of empowerment by being involved in gangs, and being videotaped in school brawls.

Teachers who are professionally trained in how to handle these difficult students and who are caring in their approach, can make a world of difference in their lives.

Hilma Barnes

Gulf View

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

$.8m for ‘missing’ files that weren’t

$.8m for ‘missing’ files that weren’t

Over and over, when politicians screw up and decide to distract from their mistakes and/or ineptitude, taxpayers end up footing the bill for whatever ruse is employed.

In the case of the so-called missing file that became the scapegoat for the State’s failure to challenge the claim of malicious prosecution by men freed in the kidnap/murder case of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, the distraction is costing $800,000.

Small country

Small country

So, it seems our brains are hard-wired to look more for the negatives than the positives. It is supposed to be an evolutionary thing. So back in cave man days, we would have a better chance of survival if our brains were trained to look for predators than how beautiful the sky was. Those who looked at worst case scenarios passed on their genes and the dreamy, earthy, kumbaya ones were eaten by lions and did not pass on anything.

Excellent service from UTC

Because l have been the recipient of poor customer service in the past, l am of the firm belief that l have to give credit where credit is due.

And thus, I must credit the service l received at the Unit Trust Corporation on April 28, 2023. The CSR at the One Woodbrook Place branch was just so refreshing and unbelievably helpful to me, l was amazed that l was still here in T&T.

Govt lacks courage to deal with crime scourge

See how we can accomplish for ourselves: Roughly 35 years ago New York police stations were being fire bombed by the rasta drug cartel in NY. The NY police were definitely intimidated by them. The change came when Mayor Rudy Giuliani appointed a new police commissioner. He was a previous army commander. His plan/strategy was very simple. He broke out NY city into several geographical areas, and provided the crime statistics for each of these areas.

Senior Supt Pierre in denial

At a police news conference on Thursday, Senior Supt Michael Pierre indicated that bandits were not targeting any particular race with regards home invasions and robberies.