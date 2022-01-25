Transforming education

In observing World Education Day this week, we should critically analyse the health of what is supposed to be the ultimate tool for liberation—our educational system. We should examine three vital elements—the goal of education, the focus of the curricula, and who has the primary responsibility of teaching.
This letter will focus more on the latter, and in so doing perhaps one will see and understand that although the majority of us have acquired the ability to read, write and reason, it has proven it is not sufficient to battle against the growing numbers of murders, rapes, home invasions, preventable life-threatening diseases and overall divisiveness and corruption.
Is it the agenda of significant stakeholders to corrupt the children’s minds? If such is the case, we know corrupted reasoning is the vehicle that facilitates mayhem which pollutes homes, communities and our country.
However, who is responsible for instilling the values in a child/pupil that would allow that individual to grow to understand the fallacies of the world’s wisdom? Who presents the original thoughts which shape the their reality? Ultimately, the parent is responsible for shaping and moulding the pupil-child mind.
Even though the education system teaches the art of being an individual with the animal instinct for individual survival, the transference of moral values would make the difference.
While the schools may teach the child to survive or become successful, it is time-tested, transferred moral values that would empower the child with the paradigm and competencies to care for others, be respectful and honest.
The home has a special responsibility—a privilege to oversee their educative environment. It is the primary place where teaching and learning take place. When a parent takes themselves out of the equation of teaching their children to look for and predict cause and effect, we are left, at best, with certifiable, corrupted and stupid people: educated illiterates—people who would treat only symptoms of our social problems because they know if they acknowledge the cause of the issues we face, it would be to make a moral judgment.
What would it take to act upon the fact and truth that the solution to our problems is to eradicate the cause?
Parent, educator, the mind of a child/pupil is like a vacant lot; if left alone, neglected, it would produce undesirable behaviours. However, if cultivated with the right thoughts, it would bring good behaviour across all situations in life. Thoughts affect how we live our lives. Therefore, irrespective of if the child’s mind is neglected or cultivated, it will produce something—behaviours that are either desirable or undesirable.
We should ask ourselves what we want; divisiveness and corruption, or integrity and uprightness. The goal of proper education is to develop social intelligence and moral character. Therefore, agents of education must examine what goes into the minds of children. Examine the lessons they teach and explore conversations; encourage the sense to focus on sound and pure thoughts; it would take patience and practice, but it is possible because it is not impossible.
Anderson Figaro