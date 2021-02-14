Translate political talk into action

IN T&T for donkey’s years at pandemic portions, violence against women and girls (VAWG) has been affecting women from all walks of life — be it domestic violence, rape and sexual assaults, kidnapping, street or cyber harassment, including threats of such acts, whether occurring in public or in private life.

The scourge of VAWG is one of the starkest collective failures of the nation, and a major violation of women’s rights and girls’ rights. A climate of impunity prevails and perpetrators rarely face justice.

Under international law, states are obliged to prevent and respond to VAWG and act with “due diligence” in this regard. Laws are critical tools through which key components of due diligence can be articulated and applied. The use of pepper spray “soon” is a necessary and welcomed response. While positive, the nation’s enduring outrage at the moment reinforces the concrete governmental responsibilities to protect from harm previously in old and new leaders’ shadows. Daunting as the challenges appear, there is now an urgent, life-saving need for leaders’ commitments to translate into action.

Laws are means, not ends, to eliminating VAWG. These crimes are committed primarily, although not exclusively, by men. So, political leadership must now prioritise to redress harmful social norms which so far have perpetuated and allowed VAWG to occur.

Enough words, time for action for the actors to step and stand up to eliminate VAWG crimes. The public’s collective action happening now leads the way — please listen to them.

Ula Nathai-Lutchman

via E-mail

