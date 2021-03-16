Transparency needed with Sport & Culture Fund

It is certainly always refreshing to see financial support provided to sporting clubs and sporting bodies.
I am sure the recent contribution of the Sport and Culture Fund (managed under the Office of the Prime Minister) to the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC), towards the refurbishment of the indoor training facility would be graciously welcomed by the club’s membership.
As many would acknowledge, the Queen’s Park Cricket Club is by far the most financially endowed of all sporting clubs in Trinidad and Tobago, cricket or other. This is an organisation that has a membership in excess of 10,000; with annual dues of approximately $7,000. Now, you do the math.
Important to note as we examine evidence of their affluence are the many corporate boxes that adorn the facade of the perimeter buildings; each one costing in excess of $2.5 million; renewable, in many cases, every five years. Continue to use those calculators!
What about those historic murals/paintings on the perimeter wall? Well, another $85,000 minimum rental fee annually for each of those signs. It almost doubles for the larger paintings. Do you need a bigger calculator?
My immediate question is: what is the criteria used by the Sport and Culture Fund to determine who is eligible for assistance? It is reasonable to say “need” is certainly not one of them, or the QPCC would have been ineligible.
My second question is: how many other cricket clubs has the Sport and Culture Fund played benefactor to? I can call at least five much smaller cricket clubs that operate on an annual budget that is less than one per cent of that of the QPCC.
It would be nice to hear that they have also benefited from taxpayers’ resources that are channelled through the fund. Hardly likely, or it may have been plastered over the news.
Please be aware that this fund is disbursed under the auspices of the Office of the Prime Minister, and one can only infer that he fully endorses these contributions. If not, the honourable Prime Minister needs to keep a closer eye on things that fall under his purview.
In the interest of transparency and equity, it would be prudent for the relevant authorities to look into the operations of the distribution of funds from the Sport and Culture Fund. While I am not one who subscribes to speculation, however, I do adhere to the old adage that where there is smoke there is usually fire.
Officers or chairperson of State boards, especially those boards that exist only to provide funding to external groups or individuals (like the Sport and Culture Fund), must remember that these monies are derived from our tax dollars and should be spent wisely and without favour.
Good governance can’t exist without absolute integrity in office. That’s all we ask for.
Rupert Jordan
Cunupia