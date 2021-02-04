Transport crisis in T&T

I can’t begin to imagine the agony the Bharatt family is going through. No one would wish it on their worst enemy.

It is clear that there is a serious transportation problem in this country. People have to travel. We need reliable public transportation...I emphasise reliable.

People without cars have to take taxis. The buses are never on schedule; no one can plan around them.

While the majority of drivers on the road are perhaps legitimate and God-fearing, there are some scoundrels who belong in cages. Unless drivers and taxi service are regulated, we will continue to have this murderous lot out there posing as human beings.

It is time for hired cars to be clearly designated, ie: proper licensing, passenger and fares schedule posted, driver’s photograph affixed to driver’s license, prominently displayed, proper clothing, a shirt preferably, no sleeveless beachwear, no slippers and flip flops, no shorts. If you need to earn your living driving people, you need to dress appropriately.

No point saying there are buses. That service is unpredictable and, therefore, unreliable. This is definitely not going to be easy to resolve, but it has to be addressed sooner rather than later. We have another real crisis on our hands.

Laurel Ince

Diego Martin

Chess moves: Guyana, Taiwan, China, Caracas

Chess moves: Guyana, Taiwan, China, Caracas

IF you’re a small country, nine billion barrels of oil reserves gets you noticed. But it won’t put you in control.

On Tuesday, Venezuela agreed to release two fishing boats with a dozen crew from the port of Guiria, just across from Port of Spain, where they were held by the Venezuelan navy from January 21.

Trinis too insensitive to crime

IT’S been two months since the tragic death of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley whose naked body was found just days after she was reported missing. The nation is once again in mourning after the search for 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt appears to be futile almost one week since her disappearance. Both women were last seen entering taxis.

Transport crisis in T&T

Responsible journalism vs sensational reporting

THE new year started with a bang — no pun intended. And, there is no hiding the fact that Jamaica is a country in crisis when it comes to crime and violence. There were 81 murders in the first 22 days of 2021, 13 per cent more than for the same period last year. At this rate we could theoretically end up at 1,340 murders, or a world-leading 49 per 100,000 people in the populace.

Pepper spray handy just like a cell phone

Would all T&T ladies have to keep a can of pepper spray handy, along with their cellphone in order to secure themselves from assault and possible kidnap?

These two specific items could prove handy. Both cell phone and pepper spray are good to have but unless you are Wonder Woman, things could still get difficult. If two men are attempting harm, either one could disarm you.

Safety tips to keep females safe

For the women of Trinidad and Tobago—personal safety tips:

• Dress for purpose —heels may look nice and make you taller but they will hinder you in the event you need to remove yourself quickly on foot.