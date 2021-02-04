Transport crisis in T&T

I can’t begin to imagine the agony the Bharatt family is going through. No one would wish it on their worst enemy.
It is clear that there is a serious transportation problem in this country. People have to travel. We need reliable public transportation...I emphasise reliable.
People without cars have to take taxis. The buses are never on schedule; no one can plan around them.
While the majority of drivers on the road are perhaps legitimate and God-fearing, there are some scoundrels who belong in cages. Unless drivers and taxi service are regulated, we will continue to have this murderous lot out there posing as human beings.
It is time for hired cars to be clearly designated, ie: proper licensing, passenger and fares schedule posted, driver’s photograph affixed to driver’s license, prominently displayed, proper clothing, a shirt preferably, no sleeveless beachwear, no slippers and flip flops, no shorts. If you need to earn your living driving people, you need to dress appropriately.
No point saying there are buses. That service is unpredictable and, therefore, unreliable. This is definitely not going to be easy to resolve, but it has to be addressed sooner rather than later. We have another real crisis on our hands.
Laurel Ince
Diego Martin