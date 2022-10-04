Today, I join with the otherwise silent majority in heartily congratulating the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) for yet again another rapid and effective response to the Mayaro home invasion, not only retaliating against wildly shooting bandits but in retrieving four high-powered weapons, guaranteed that this too would save many more civilian lives.
I had my home violently burglarised, but this, albeit distressing two years later, is nothing compared to being tied up and physically abused in your own home, invaded by loathsome thieves and violent bandits demanding more money and jewels while stealing electronics and a vehicle to make their escape, ferociously attacking even the aged.
A customer and home invasion victim in Sangre Grande emotionally and tearfully related to me his horrifying experience in having four bandits invade his home, hog-tie him and family members, demanding money and valuables, and was deeply traumatised by one bandit attempting to rape his precious 13-year-old daughter, pleading profusely that they don’t. He advised me, “I never, ever rented a house, but the trauma was so unbearable for my family that it forced us to abandon our own home and rent another; my children are unable to sleep, presently taking counselling, while my wife is tearful every day as we all relive that painful trauma.”
As a formidable consumer advocate, I previously questioned police reports in the deaths of civilians, but it’s time we realise and accept that these despicable thieves prepared to callously murder anyone in their way are not civilians but rather scums of the earth, severely and selfishly traumatising homeowners, wickedly killing security guards and disrupting children’s lives, just to steal what they blatantly refuse to work for.
Further, if they are that violent to even fire on approaching police, we as citizens must applaud the police’s response in defending their own lives. Matter of fact, once police enter a home being violently burglarised, they should not hesitate to engage any means necessary.
Trevor Hosten
